Trump and Xi Reportedly Agree on 3 Key Points to Ease Global Tensions



During discussions on the Strait of Hormuz crisis, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping reportedly aligned on three major issues:





• The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and free for global shipping to protect world energy flows.





• Both sides oppose any Iranian plan to impose “tolls” or transit fees on vessels passing through the strategic waterway





• Washington and Beijing also reaffirmed a shared position that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons.





The talks signal rare common ground between the world’s two largest powers as fears grow over wider instability in the Middle East.