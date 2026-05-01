BREAKING: Trump announces withdrawal of THOUSANDS OF TROOPS from Germany after NATO allies refuse to join his illegal Iran war.





Donald Trump is punishing America’s closest allies for refusing to participate in a war Congress never authorized — and in doing so, is dismantling the NATO military infrastructure that has kept the Western world secure for 80 years.





The Pentagon announced Friday that 5,000 U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Germany over the next six to twelve months — because German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had the audacity to say out loud that Iran was “humiliating” the United States by choking off the Strait of Hormuz. A senior Pentagon official called Merz’s remarks “inappropriate and unhelpful.” Translation: a NATO ally told the truth and must be punished.





Trump didn’t stop there. He threatened Italy and Spain with troop withdrawals, too. “Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible,” he told reporters. Italy’s defense minister was baffled, pointing out that his country had made itself “available for a mission to protect shipping” and that allegations of Italian ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz — Trump’s stated grievance — “never happened.”





Spain, for its part, refused to let the U.S. use jointly operated bases on Spanish territory for attacks on Iran. This is entirely within Spain’s sovereign rights under the treaties governing those bases. Prime Minister Sánchez called Trump’s conflict “an illegal war” that represents “the failure of brute force.”





He’s not wrong. And now American troops may leave Rota and Morón — key hubs for U.S. naval and air force operations across Europe and Africa — because Trump is furious that Spain won’t join a war Congress never voted for.





Even Republicans are alarmed. Rep. Don Bacon posted: “The continued attacks on NATO allies hurt Americans. The two big airfields in Germany give us great access in three continents. We are shooting ourselves in our own feet.”





Germany is America’s largest military location in Europe, serving as a key hub for operations across three continents. The troops being withdrawn were positioned there to counter Russian aggression — the same Russian aggression Trump has been soft-pedaling for years.





Europe said no to Trump’s war. Trump is responding by weakening the alliance that protects Europe from Russia. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is watching all of this VERY carefully.