BREAKING: Trump Asks Liberian President, “Where’d You Learn to Speak Such Good English?”





President of Liberia: “Uhh… from being born in a country where English is the official language?”





Trump: “Wow. That’s incredible. Do they have English classes there or something?”





President of Liberia: But sir… Liberia was founded by Americans in 1822 and even named after U.S President James Monroe.





Trump: Oh my bad! You speak better English than some of your colleagues from Chicago States University!