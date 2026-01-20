🚨 TRUMP ATTACKS UK OVER AFRICAN ISLAND SOVEREIGNTY🇲🇺🇺🇸



President Donald Trump has called Britain’s decision to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius “an act of GREAT STUPIDITY,” reigniting the debate over African sovereignty and Western military interests.





The shocking statement comes as UK prepares to hand over the islands that were forcibly taken from Mauritius during colonization—a move that African nations have championed for decades as decolonization justice.





But Trump isn’t celebrating African sovereignty. Instead, he’s warning that China and Russia will see it as “weakness” and using it to justify his Greenland acquisition push.





The irony is deafening: Africa finally reclaims stolen land, and the West calls it “stupidity.”



➡️ Chagos Islands returning to Mauritius after British colonial rule



➡️ £3.4 billion deal includes 99-year lease for Diego Garcia military base





➡️ Mauritius celebrates sovereignty victory



➡️ International courts sided with African nation





➡️ Africa watches as Western powers fight over “giving back” what was stolen



This is the reality of decolonization in 2025—African sovereignty is still seen as a threat, not a right.