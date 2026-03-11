BREAKING: Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly FLEES to military base as threats — and Epstein outrage — mount.



Donald Trump’s attorney general is now living behind the walls of a military base — and the reasons say a lot about the chaos swirling around this administration.





According to a new report, Attorney General Pam Bondi quietly moved out of her Washington, D.C. apartment and into heavily guarded military housing after federal officials flagged growing threats against her.





The threats reportedly come from multiple directions.



Some are linked to international tensions after the Trump administration’s dramatic move to capture Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro earlier this year — a decision that reportedly triggered threats from drug cartels.





But that’s not the only source of anger.



Bondi has also faced fierce backlash from Americans furious over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Critics say the Justice Department’s document release was botched — exposing victims’ information while still leaving key details about Epstein’s powerful associates hidden from the public.





Now Bondi has joined a growing list of Trump administration officials who have relocated to secure military housing in or near Washington. Among them: Trump immigration architect Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former homeland security chief Kristi Noem, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — all reportedly living in fortified government facilities.





The arrangement is raising eyebrows because political appointees with no direct military role are suddenly taking advantage of taxpayer-funded base housing on a large scale — something critics say is highly unusual.





Think about that for a moment.



An administration that built its brand on projecting strength now has some of its most powerful officials retreating behind military security perimeters in the nation’s capital.





And the backlash fueling it is coming from all directions — foreign adversaries, furious critics, and Americans still demanding answers about one of the darkest scandals in modern history.





When the attorney general has to relocate to a military base amid mounting outrage and threats, it’s a pretty clear sign that something in Washington is very, very wrong. It makes you wonder what the Trump administration has up its sleeves next that they’ll need to be so protected.