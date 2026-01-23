Trump bites SA again with genocide claims



US President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by repeating claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, placing South Africa’s investment drive under an unwanted global spotlight.





Trump made the remarks during an unscheduled media briefing after his keynote address, describing the situation as “serious” and claiming, without providing evidence, that such acts are still taking place based on what he called figures and records.





The comments came at an awkward time for South Africa, as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is leading a high-level delegation to Davos to attract foreign investment and position the country as a gateway to Sub-Saharan Africa.





South African authorities and multiple international bodies have repeatedly dismissed claims of a “white genocide” as false and misleading, warning that such narratives distort crime statistics, inflame racial tensions, and undermine the country’s democratic institutions.





Analysts warn that remarks of this nature risk hurting investor confidence and reviving discredited narratives at a time when South Africa is actively courting global capital.