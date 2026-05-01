TRUMP BLASTS JIMMY KIMMEL AS A ‘LOWLIFE’ WHO SHOULDN’T BE ON TELEVISION — REJECTS APOLOGY AND WARNS ABC THEY’RE IN ‘GREAT JEOPARDY’





President Trump didn’t mince words when asked if he accepts Jimmy Kimmel’s apology for the assassination “joke.”



“I haven’t heard him apologize but he’s a lowlife whether he apologised or not,” Trump said.





He continued: “He’s a lowlife he always has been he shouldn’t be on television. He’s not a funny guy. He has got no ratings. I don’t understand how he can be on air.”





Trump warned the network directly: “I think ABC is putting themselves in great jeopardy actually. You know they’ve already paid me 16 million dollars so this is very serious what’s going on there.”





Trump pointed out Kimmel spends “100% of his time knocking Republicans and Conservatives and Trump” while using public airwaves the network gets for free. No apology accepted. No ratings. No mercy. Trump called out the hypocrisy exactly as it is.