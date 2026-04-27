TRUMP BLASTS NATO FOR REFUSING TO HELP DURING IRAN OPERATION



President Trump unloaded on NATO allies for sitting on the sidelines while America took decisive action against Iran.





“I am very, very disappointed in NATO because they weren’t there,” Trump said.



He continued: “You know we spend trillions of dollars on NATO – trillions! In order to protect Europe from Russia and we’ve always been there. And we would always be there. They can’t do it without us.”





Trump highlighted the one-way relationship: “Yet when we wanted a little help… They said we don’t want to get involved.”





He made clear America carried the load alone: “We did it without any help. We didn’t really need to be honest.”





Trump finished strong: “We are not happy with what NATO did. They did not serve us well. We been serving them for many years spending trillions of dollars and when we wanted a little help they were not there.”