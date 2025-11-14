Trump Boycotts G20 — Ramaphosa Fires Back: ‘Their Loss, Not Ours!’ 



President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted boldly to news that former US President Donald Trump is refusing to attend the G20 summit. Ramaphosa didn’t mince his words, saying Trump’s decision is “their loss, not ours.”



And here’s why:



❌ Why It’s a Loss for the United States



The G20 is where global decisions on trade, investment, climate, and security are shaped.





When the US steps away, it loses direct influence over agreements that affect the global economy.





Leaders who show up get to set the agenda. Those who stay away simply watch from the sidelines.





America’s absence opens doors for other major economies — like China, the EU, India, and Africa — to strengthen ties without US pressure.





✅ Why It’s a Win for South Africa



With the US seat empty, South Africa gains more space at the table to push African interests forward.





Ramaphosa can influence discussions around development funding, fair trade, and global inequality — issues normally overshadowed by the US agenda.





SA positions itself as a credible voice for the Global South, showing leadership on world issues.



More attention goes to African priorities, partnerships, and investment opportunities.





 The Bigger Picture



Trump’s boycott may be a political move, but on the global stage it hands South Africa and other emerging economies a chance to shine. While some nations pull back from global cooperation, South Africa steps forward.