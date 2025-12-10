Trump calls European leaders ‘Weak’

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a blistering attack on some of Washington’s closest allies, calling European leaders “weak” in a wide-ranging interview with a major news outlet.

He argued that “decaying” European nations have failed to manage migration properly or take effective action to end the war in Ukraine raising serious questions about the future strength of long-standing alliances.

Trump went on to target the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, calling him a “disaster,” alleging he was elected because of large numbers of immigrants, and dismissing him as “incompetent.”

The president described cities such as London, Paris and Stockholm as increasingly unsafe, he condemned what he called excessive political correctness and implied that European leadership no longer knows how to respond to mounting challenges.

Though Trump said he would not intervene directly in European elections, he admitted he would consider endorsing candidates, even if unpopular in pursuit of what he called “a strong Europe.”

He said he has previously endorsed controversial figures such as Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán.

Trump argued that Europe is changing in troubling ways, warning that the continent could lose its character if current trends continue.

Critics in Europe, including EU foreign policy officials, condemned his remarks as provocative and a sign of a widening ideological rift between Washington and key European partners.

His comments coincide with a new U.S. national security strategy that describes Europe as over-regulated and at risk of “civilisational erasure,” language that has alarmed some European leaders.

At the same time, there is growing unease in Europe about the future of efforts to broker peace in Ukraine, especially after recent statements by Trump’s son suggesting the president may withdraw from the peace process entirely.