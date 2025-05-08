Trump calls for quick end to India-Pakistan fighting amid escalating tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed hope that the ongoing hostilities between India and Pakistan would de-escalate swiftly, following Indian missile strikes on targets inside Pakistan.

“They’ve been fighting for many, many decades,” Trump said during a White House event. “I just hope it ends very quickly.”

He added, “People knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past.”

India launched the strikes in retaliation for a late April attack in the disputed Kashmir region, which left at least 26 civilians dead. New Delhi claimed the operation targeted militant hideouts responsible for the attack.

Pakistan’s military reported that the Indian strikes killed eight people and injured 33 others. Meanwhile, Indian sources said at least three civilians were killed by Pakistani shelling in Indian-administered Kashmir.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was closely monitoring the situation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

“I echo (Trump’s) comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” Rubio posted on social media platform X.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since gaining independence in 1947 and have repeatedly come close to a fourth conflict over the contested Kashmir region, which is divided between them and also claimed by China.