TRUMP CALLS JD VANCE-MARCO RUBIO 2028 TICKET A “DREAM TEAM” AND “PERFECT TICKET”

President Trump just openly pushed a JD Vance-Marco Rubio ticket for 2028, calling it a “Dream Team” and “perfect ticket” in front of a cheering crowd.

“So we got a lot of beauties out there, J.D., I envy you and other people, who is it going to be? Is it going to be J.D.? Is it somebody else?” Trump said.

He then ran a live audience poll: “Okay let us go! You ready? Who likes JD Vance?” The crowd erupted in loud applause.

“Who likes Marco Rubio?” More loud cheers followed.

Trump reacted instantly: “All right sounds like good ticket. JD is a perfect, that was the perfect ticket. By the way I do believe it’s Dream Team but these are minor details.”

He added with a laugh: “That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance… And think this sounds like presidential candidate Vice-presidential Candidate.”