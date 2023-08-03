Trump Case, Sounds like Africa’s Democracy- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Trump Case, Sounds like Africa’s Democracy

If the United States went to an election today, the polls show that former president, Donald Trump will trounce both his competition in the Republican party or the incumbent President Joe Biden.

And the more popularity that Trump garners, the more raft of criminal charges piles up against him.

Sounds like the Democracy practiced in Africa where competitors are barred from participating or are destroyed, whether through jailing or being brutalized, tortured, or killed.

It’s the first time the USA Department of Justice has ever indicted a former president.

Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 electoral result or defeat has been criminalised. Trump is adamant that the Democrats stole the election.

The protest by his supporters against the elections results at Capitol Hill has been deemed treasonous or an act of insurrection.

President Biden won 81,283,098 votes, or 51.3 percent of the votes cast. He is the first U.S. presidential candidate to have won more than 80 million votes.

Trump, on the other hand, won 74,222,958 votes, or 46.8 percent of the votes cast.

And the final tally in the Electoral College was 306 to 232.

That’s the largest total voter turnout in U.S. history and the first time more than 140 million people voted. Voter turnout in 2020 was the highest in 120 years when measured as a percentage of the voting-eligible population: 66.7 percent.

Trump is now facing charges of subverting democracy by allegedly trying to steal an election he allegedly knew he had lost among other charges.

The timing of the charges are suspicious. To reduce his chances of participating, or reduce his electability, in the upcoming election both in the primaries and national election, his court appearances dates are packed between now and the next election in 2024.

If Trump manages to participate and win ,all the charges against him will probably be dropped, but if Trump loses the election, he’ll face the prospect of prison time.

I guess Africa has exported its brand of Democracy to the USA.