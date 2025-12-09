Trump claims ‘dark and sinister forces’ want to dismantle his tariff policy

Donald Trump believes “dark and sinister” forces want to dismantle the US economy, which he claims is the “strongest” in the world.

In a post to Truth Social earlier today (November 9), the president made two posts. The first post had him share a news story on European nations weighing up their options on tariff policies against China. Trump wrote, “The biggest threat in history to United States National Security would be a negative decision on Tariffs by the U.S. Supreme Court.”

“We would be financially defenseless. Now Europe is going to Tariffs against China, as they already do against others. We would not be allowed to do what others already do!” A second post to the Truth Social platform saw the president claim Trump had the strongest economy in the world thanks to his economic policy.

He wrote, “Because of Tariffs, easily and quickly applied, our National Security has been greatly enhanced, and we have become the financially strongest Country, by far, anywhere in the World. Only dark and sinister forces would want to see that end!!!”

His comments on Truth Social come as he lashed out at Mexico over what he saw as a “violation” of the Water Treaty. Trump wrote, “Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously hurting our BEAUTIFUL TEXAS CROPS AND LIVESTOCK.”

“Mexico still owes the U.S over 800,000 acre-feet of water for failing to comply with our Treaty over the past five years. The U.S needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31st, and the rest must come soon after. As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. Farmers who deserve this much needed water.”

“That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% Tariff on Mexico if this water isn’t released, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump continued. “The longer Mexico takes to release the water, the more our Farmers are hurt. Mexico has an obligation to FIX THIS NOW. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Though Trump has claimed the US is the “strongest” economy in the world, experts are predicting prices to snowball over 2026.

Joseph Feldman, a senior managing director at Telsey Advisory Group, said, ““In the first half of next year, we are concerned that consumers are going to start to see the price increases become a little more broad-based, and there may not be all the [holiday sales] promotion to help clear through some of that.”