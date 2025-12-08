Trump claims he has ‘other methods’ of getting around Supreme Court’s big tariff decision

President Donald Trump suggested on Sunday that he has “other ways” of charging tariffs against foreign countries regardless of what the Supreme Court says in an upcoming opinion.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision this upcoming week regarding Trump’s authority to unilaterally impose tariffs against foreign countries. Trump has issued a wide swath of tariffs on several of America’s largest trading partners, impacting goods ranging from appliances to lumber and electrical components.

Trump seemed to address the upcoming opinion in a Sunday post on Truth Social.

“While the United States has other methods of charging TARIFFS against foreign countries, many of whom have, for YEARS, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF OUR NATION, the current method of Tariffing before the United States Supreme Court is far more DIRECT, LESS CUMBERSOME, and MUCH FASTER, all ingredients necessary for A STRONG AND DECISIVE NATIONAL SECURITY RESULT. SPEED, POWER, AND CERTAINTY ARE, AT ALL TIMES, IMPORTANT FACTORS IN GETTING THE JOB DONE IN A LASTING AND VICTORIOUS MANNER,” Trump wrote.