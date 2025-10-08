Trump confirms Diddy asked him for a pardon following his conviction on pr0stitution-related charges

US President Donald Trump has revealed that Sean “Diddy” Combs reached out to ask for a pardon following his conviction on two pr0stitution-related charges.

Trump disclosed this while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Oct. 6, revealing that Sean “Diddy” Combs has requested a pardon as he’s set to serve several more years behind bars.

“A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” Trump said. “I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon.” USA TODAY has reached out to Combs’ representative for comment.

U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months in prison on Friday, Oct. 3, after the embattled hip-hop mogul was convicted in his federal s£x-crimes case.

Combs could be released in less than three years after receiving credit for the time he has already spent locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’s been held in custody since his September 2024 arrest.

Combs’ lawyers, who spoke exclusively with ABC News on Friday, said they are considering an appeal, arguing that the judge unfairly imposed a sentence four times longer than what they had requested and that it was improperly based on unproven allegations not included in the conviction.

“The jury made it very clear in their verdict that they acquitted him of the s£x trafficking and the RICO counts,” lead attorney Teny Geragos said at the time. “Not guilty means not guilty.”

According to a letter from his legal team, Combs has asked to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey that houses about 4,000 inmates and offers a drug treatment program known as RDAP, or the Residential Drug Abuse Program.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” Geragos said in the letter on Monday.