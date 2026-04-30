Trump considers troop reduction in Germany after tensions with Berlin



U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States is reviewing the possibility of reducing thousands of troops stationed in Germany, with a decision expected soon.





The move comes just days after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict, claiming the U.S. had been embarrassed in negotiations.





In his statement, Trump said Washington is actively assessing its military presence in Germany, where more than 36,000 U.S. troops are currently deployed across multiple bases.

The potential drawdown could signal a shift in U.S.–Europe defense dynamics, amid rising political friction between Washington and Berlin.