Trump conspiracy theory spirals despite President brushing off viral death rumours with strong statement

Conspiracy theories about Donald Trump’s alleged death are still running wild, despite the world getting some proof of life over the weekend.

The US President stepped out to play a few rounds of golf on Saturday (30 August) in Sterling, Virginia, after a two-day hiatus from the spotlight.

As we barely go a day without a dose of Donald Trump being shoved down our throats, people were quick to think the worst when he wasn’t seen in public for a 48-hour period.

Hashtags such as ‘#whereistrump and #TRUMPDIED were trending on X from Friday (29 August), and given the recent goings on across the pond, it’s no wonder.

Concerns were raised for the commander-in-chief, 79, last week after he was spotted supposedly trying to cover up bruises on his hand with some seriously unblended foundation.

Then, his vice president JD Vance made a series of strange comments about the prospect of stepping into the President’s shoes if a ‘terrible tragedy’ struck during Trump’s term.

On top of all this, people spotted a flurry of pizza orders in the area where the White House is situated after having a look at a website which tracks this activity, called the ‘Pentagon pizza index’.

The staggering surge in slices being sent out suggested that a major incident might have been taking place, according to social media users, as they believed it indicated that officials were fuelling themselves for a long night.

The last time there was a surge in pizza orders was back in June, when Trump gave the green light for the US to launch a bombing mission against Iran, The Guardian reported.

And let’s not forget how the White House also revealed Trump is now living with a ‘chronic’ condition called chronic venous insufficiency in July – a fact which only adds fuel to the ‘Trump is dead’ fire.

People online added all this up and came to the conclusion that the President of the United States has passed away, prompting the man himself to speak out and insist he is still alive and kicking.

Yesterday (31 August), he took to his platform Truth Social to reshare a post regarding the conspiracy theories about his alleged demise.

The original post from right-wing political commentator Rogan O’Handley read: “Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he’s ‘sharp’ and ‘top of his game’.

“Meanwhile, he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours.”

Trump also declared: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

Since, the President has been spotted enjoying some golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, which you’d think would finally put the rumours of his death to bed.

However, a quick scan of social media will inform you that conspiracy theories about the President’s passing are still running rampant.

Reddit users seem to reckon there’s no smoke without fire – and have even suggested that a body double might have been stepping in for Trump on Saturday.

A lot of people believe that he might have taken a leaf out of Vladimir Putin’s book and has roped in a lookalike, as the Russian leader has also been dogged by claims that he uses doppelgängers.

One person said that a ‘surprisingly high percentage of Americans would qualify’ as a body double, while another added: “The South Park double was pretty damn close, they should hire him.”

A third wrote: “It is a body double! Dude playing Trump played the round of golf and could actually play, without having to cheat…dead give away!”

A fourth chimed in: “Look at his photos today: Notice how he’s with two diminutive people (grandchildren) so that when people look at him, they can’t speculate accurately on his height?

“Additionally…dude in the photos doesn’t look like Trump. Straight up.”

While a fifth speculated: “Trump is learning from Putin. Things are getting sketchy.”