‘Trump could be hauled off to jail’: MAGA allies issue panicked plea to GOP lawmakers

MAGA allies sounded the alarm over the weekend, with one Trump-associated attorney issuing a panicked plea to Senate Republicans.

It started when Curtis Houck of Newsbusters, which purports to “expose and combat liberal media bias,” reported on a video of a liberal political commentator giving her views on what Democrats should do once they finally retake power.

“The blue tsunami means that Congress is going to haul Elon Musk, Big Balls, and a bunch of other peoples’ a– in front, and say what kind of crimes did you commit?” said actress and podcaster Jennifer Welch. “I think they commit crimes every day.

Houck flagged the segment insisting on “accountability,” and said Welch “— an influential Democrat podcast — promises mass prosecutions of President Trump, Republicans writ large if Democrats retake power because that will be the only way to achieve true national reconciliation.”

“Jim Acosta adds Supreme Court seats must be added if Democrats retake Congress in November so Donald Trump could be hauled off to jail,” Houck added when posting the interview between Acosta and Welch.

That raised some alarms for former GOP staffer Mike Davis, who has made headlines for his social media comments in the past, and was rumored to be on Trump’s list for attorney general.

Davis wrote an impassioned plea to Senate Republicans, telling them to “wake the f— up” before it’s too late.

“Dear Senate Republicans: When Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House again, they will 100% nuke the legislative filibuster. And pack the Supreme Court. And add new states, with two new Democrat senators each. And gut all election integrity,” Davis wrote. “Wake. The. F—. Up.”