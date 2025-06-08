Trump declares end of relationship with Elon Musk



The once-tight bond between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has shattered, with Trump declaring their relationship “over” following Musk’s scathing critique of the “Big Beautiful Bill.”





The tax and spending legislation, opposed by Musk for its alleged $3.8 trillion deficit impact, clashed with his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).





After donating $250 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign, Musk’s recent Epstein files accusation, later deleted escalated tensions.





Trump now threatens to sever Musk’s lucrative federal contracts, including SpaceX’s $14 billion NASA deals, signaling a dramatic fallout with global economic stakes.