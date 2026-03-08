BREAKING: Trump Declares Victory Over Iran, Rejects Late UK Help: “We Don’t Need Them Anymore”





President Donald Trump just put the United Kingdom on notice: America has already won the war against Iran, and latecomers aren’t welcome.





In a blistering post, Trump mocked Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s reported consideration of deploying two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, calling it unnecessary now that the fight is over.





The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East. That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t NEED them any longer — But we will remember.





We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!



Trump’s message is clear and unapologetic: U.S. forces have demolished Iran’s navy, air force, nuclear sites, and leadership in record time. No foreign bailout required.





Starmer’s hesitation earlier—delaying U.S. access to key bases—already drew Trump’s ire. Now, with victory secured, the President reminds the world: America fights and wins alone when it counts.





The contrast couldn’t be sharper. While the UK debates joining a finished conflict, Trump celebrates decisive American strength. No more waiting for allies who show up after the hard work is done.



HT ERIC D