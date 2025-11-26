Trump defends admin official’s leaked call with the Russians

President Donald Trump defended one of his officials who is receiving criticism over a leaked call he had with a Russian official about the latest peace deal for the war in Ukraine, according to a new report.

During a call on October 14, Trump administration envoy Steve Witkoff told a Russian official that calling Trump would help “smooth over” negotiations concerning the end of the war, the Wall Street Journal reported. Bloomberg News published a transcript of the call on Tuesday.

Experts and some of Trump’s sounded the alarm over Witkoff’s call on Tuesday. For instance, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) said the call was a “fiasco and a blemish on our country.”

Trump defended Witkoff’s call with the Russian official on Tuesday.

“It’s a standard thing,” Trump told the outlet. “That’s what a dealmaker does.”

Trump added that Witkoff made “similar comments” to the Ukrainians, according to the report.

Bloomberg’s transcript also includes Witkoff discussing some possible concessions to end the war.

“Now, me to you, I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done: Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere,” Witkoff told the Russian official, according to the report.