Trump Delivers Blunt Ultimatum to Iran: No Nukes or Face Total Collapse



President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to the Iranian regime in his April 2026 Newsmax interview, making clear America will offer zero concessions on their nuclear ambitions.





“I’m not giving them ANYTHING,” Trump declared. “They’re going to either have a nuclear weapon or they’re not. And if they’re not, they’re in BIG TROUBLE, big, even bigger than they are right now!”





Trump highlighted the devastating impact of America’s naval blockade, which has crippled Iran’s oil-dependent economy.





“Right now, their economy is collapsing, inflation’s at close to 100 percent,” he said. “Their equivalent of our dollar is non-existent. I mean, it’s literally non-existent. And they can’t do any oil because we have a blockade that’s 100 percent effective. So they can’t sell oil. That’s 500 million a day, 500 million dollars a day!”