Trump Delivers Blunt Ultimatum to Iran: Take the Deal or Lose Your Power Plants and Bridges





President Trump is done playing games with the Iranian regime. After Iran fired shots at ships and slapped new restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz in violation of the ceasefire, Trump made it crystal clear: America is offering a fair and reasonable deal, and U.S. representatives are heading to Islamabad for talks. But if Tehran walks away, there will be no more Mr. Nice Guy.





In his latest statement, Trump warned that the United States will knock out every single power plant and every single bridge in Iran if the mullahs reject peace.

The message is simple and tough: open the strait fully, stop the provocations, and stop bleeding your own economy under our blockade. Iran’s reckless moves are already costing them dearly while American strength keeps global shipping lanes from total chaos.