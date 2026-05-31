Trump Demands Destruction Of Iran’s Enriched Uranium Stockpile As Nuclear Talks Hit Critical Stage





A major dispute has emerged in ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations after President Donald Trump reportedly demanded that Iran recover and destroy its remaining stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of any future agreement.





The uranium stockpile, estimated at around 440 kilograms enriched to 60%, has become one of the most sensitive issues in the talks and is widely viewed as a key bargaining chip for Tehran.





Iran has reportedly rejected the demand, insisting that the material remains under its control despite extensive damage to parts of the country’s nuclear infrastructure during previous military operations.





The disagreement comes as both sides continue discussions over a broader framework covering regional security, nuclear restrictions, sanctions relief, and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.





Analysts say the fate of Iran’s enriched uranium reserves could determine whether negotiations move toward a breakthrough or slide back into confrontation.





With tensions still high across the Middle East, diplomatic efforts are entering what may be the most decisive phase yet.