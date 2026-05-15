Trump Departs Beijing After “Historic” Three-Day Visit



Donald Trump has departed Beijing following what officials and observers are calling a “historic” three-day trip to China.





Before boarding Air Force One, Trump was seen giving a fist pump and waving goodbye toward the crowd and cameras, closing out a visit marked by high-level talks with Xi Jinping on global security, trade, and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.





The visit is already being viewed as one of the most closely watched moments in U.S.-China diplomacy in recent years.