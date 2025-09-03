Trump dismisses bizarre video of bag being dumped out White House window

President Donald Trump dismissed the circulation of a viral video that appeared to show a dark bag being thrown out of an upstairs window at the White House — saying it didn’t happen and it was probably faked with artificial intelligence.

“There’s a video that is circulating online now of the White House, where a window is opened to the residence upstairs, and somebody is throwing a big bag out the window,” said Fox News’ Peter Doocy. “Have you seen this?”

“No,” said Trump. “That’s probably AI-generated. Actually, you can’t open the windows, you know why? They’re all heavily armored and bulletproof.”

“So that’s a fake video?” Doocy pressed him.

“Well it’s got to be, because I know every window up there,” said Trump. “The last place I’d be doing it is that, because there’s cameras all over the place, right, including yours. No, but every window — I’ve never seen a window that’s, in fact my wife was complaining about it the other day, she said, love to have a little fresh air come in. But you can’t. They’re bulletproof. And number one, they’re sealed, and number two, each window weighs about 600 pounds. You’d have to be pretty strong to open them up.”

Doocy then walked over to Trump and showed him the video on his phone. “It looks like it’s on the 15th Street side, on the right hand?” he said.

“Yeah, those windows are sealed,” said Trump. “They’re all sealed, you can’t open them.” He went on to say, “One of the problems we have with AI, it’s both good and bad. If something happens really bad, just blame AI … But those windows are heavily sealed.”