TRUMP DRAWS HARD RED LINE ON IRAN TALKS: PHONE ONLY — NO NUCLEAR WEAPON OR NO MEETING





President Trump just set a firm condition for any future negotiations with Iran.





“If they want to talk, they can come to us or call us,” Trump said. “There is a telephone line. We have nice secure lines. Although I’m not sure any telephone line is secure.”





He rejected sending American officials on long trips, saying: “But we are sending people to travel 18 hours… So if they want they can call us.”





Trump gave great respect to Pakistan’s efforts: “So great respect for Pakistan because they’ve been terrific. They really tried.”





But he made the non-negotiable demand crystal clear: “They know what has to be in the agreement. Very simple. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Otherwise there’s no reason to meet.”