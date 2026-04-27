TRUMP EXPLAINS WHY HE DIDN’T RUSH OUT DURING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: “IT WAS A LITTLE BIT ME — I WANTED TO SEE WHAT WAS HAPPENING”





President Trump gave a candid account of the chaotic moments during the assassination attempt, revealing he slowed things down because he wanted to assess the threat himself.





“It was a little bit me,” Trump said. “I wanted to see what was happening, and I wasn’t making it that easy for them. I wanted to see what was going on.”





He described the moment the shots rang out: “By the time we started realize maybe it’s a bad problem — different kind of problems. Bad one. And different than what would be normal noise from ballroom which you hear all times.”





Trump praised the Secret Service team around him: “I was surrounded by great people and probably made them act a little bit more slowly.”





He detailed how he initially resisted: “I started walking with him. I turned and started walk in and then said please go down please go down. On floor. So I went down. And first lady went also. But we was asked to go down by agents… they wanted almost crawl standing up.”





Even while moving out, Trump stayed composed: “Pretty much I standing up. Than turn around the opposite direction and started pretty much walking out pretty tall. A little bent over… I’m not looking to be standing too tall. But I was walkin’ out.”