Trump eyes permanent Iran blockade, pushes alliance strategy to pressure regime internally





The Trump administration is reportedly considering a new long-term strategy to tighten and potentially make permanent the maritime blockade on Iran, aiming to escalate pressure beyond current levels.





According to senior U.S. officials, the plan includes bringing in allied nations to take a more active role in enforcing restrictions and responding to any attempts by Iran to disrupt global shipping and energy flows.





A proposed framework, referred to as the “Maritime Freedom Construct (MFC),” is being discussed as a coordinated mechanism to secure key sea lanes and maintain stability in the region.





Officials say the core objective is to ensure that global oil and energy routes remain uninterrupted, while preventing Iran from using its geographic position as leverage in geopolitical negotiations.





The strategy signals a shift toward sustained, coalition-based pressure, with a focus on long-term containment rather than immediate military escalation.