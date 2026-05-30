Trump Flexes Masterful Leverage on Iran as Situation Room Meeting Wraps Up



President Donald J. Trump just wrapped up a high-level meeting in the White House Situation Room and is poised to deliver a final determination on extending the ceasefire with Iran. This is the Art of the Deal in action, putting America First with rock-solid demands that protect our interests and keep the world safe from rogue regimes.





Fox News reported live that Trump concluded the intense session where he had promised to make his call. The network highlighted his powerful Truth Social post outlining non-negotiable terms:





“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated…”





The post continued: “Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!’… The enriched material, sometimes referred to as ‘Nuclear Dust,’ will be unearthed by the United States… and DESTROYED. No money will be exchanged, until further notice…”