BREAKING: Trump Floats Fort Knox Conspiracy Theory, Wonders If “Somebody Stole the Gold”



President Donald Trump is once again raising eyebrows with unfounded speculation about the nation’s gold supply, suggesting in a recent interview that someone may have stolen reserves from Fort Knox. The comments came during an appearance on Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, where Trump responded to a viewer question about an audit he supposedly announced back in February of last year.





Trump admitted he had “played with” the idea of an audit and expressed a desire to visit the Kentucky military base, adding, “I wonder if they left the gold in Fort Knox because they steal a lot.” He offered no evidence, no suspects, and no explanation for who he believes may have taken anything.





The remarks are not new territory for Trump. He first floated the idea in early 2025, with then-DOGE head Elon Musk amplifying the speculation and even suggesting a live-streamed walkthrough of the facility. The conspiracy theory has circulated in fringe circles since at least the 1970s, with no credible evidence ever surfacing to support it.





Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushed back on the claims shortly after they first emerged, stating plainly that annual audits are conducted and that all gold was confirmed present as of September 2024. He also extended an open invitation to any senator who wanted to see the depository firsthand.





Despite that, Trump told the interviewer he still wants to go someday, saying he was “sure” the gold would be there while simultaneously suggesting it might not be. That contradiction, more than anything, captures where this story stands.