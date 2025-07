TRUMP GIVES WORLD 50 DAYS: STOP TRADING WITH RUSSIA OR FACE 100% TARIFFS





Trump just dropped an ultimatum on the entire world.



Stop doing business with Russia in 50 days or get slammed with 100 percent tariffs.





NATO chief Mark Rutte backed the plan and told countries like China, India, and Brazil to call Putin and push for peace.





Trump promised billions in weapons for Ukraine, all paid for by NATO allies.



The pressure just got personal.