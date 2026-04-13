Trump Hails Paulo Costa as Future UFC Champion After Dominant Knockout Win



Paulo Costa delivered a statement performance at UFC 327 in Miami, stopping Azamat Murzakanov with a vicious third-round head-kick TKO. Fresh off the victory, the Brazilian warrior jumped out of the cage to shake hands with President Donald Trump cageside, sparking cheers from the crowd.





Costa took to X to express his gratitude: “Thank you very much Mr president @potus @donaldjtrumpjr @realdonaldtrump for the high praise words about me and the great conversation. Was a huge pleasure meeting and fight in front of your audience. GOD BLESS YOU.”





Trump had posted his own strong endorsement right after the fight, calling Costa a “future Champion” and sharing a photo of their post-fight handshake.





The moment captured real respect between a hard-hitting fighter and a president who appreciates strength, skill, and winners. Costa looked powerful in his new light heavyweight home, adding size and finishing with authority.