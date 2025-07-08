Trump has announced that the United States would send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine

President Donald Trump announced that the United States would send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine.

The aim is to help the country defend itself against intensifying attacks they are suffering in the hands of Russian.

This statement came days after the White House had paused some arms shipments to Kyiv, citing concerns over low U.S. military stockpiles.

Trump emphasized the need for Ukraine to defend itself, stating, “We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard now.”

The Pentagon also confirmed it would send more defensive weapons, though specific details about the types and quantities were not provided.

This decision followed a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses and joint defense production.