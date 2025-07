Trump has been busy sending out “tariff letters” below are some tariff rates announced today:

1. Cambodia: 36%

2. Thailand: 36%

3. Bangladesh: 35%

4. Serbia: 35%



5. Indonesia: 32%

6. Bosnia: 30%

7. Tunisia: 25%

8. Japan: 25%

9. South Korea: 25%

These tariffs are set to go live on August 1st.

Trump says any retaliation will be met with increased tariffs.

Below is a letter sent to the South African President, Ramaphosa