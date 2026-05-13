President Donald Trump has defended the size and cost of the new White House ballroom project while lashing out at a reporter who questioned the scale of the development.





Speaking to reporters before departing for China, Trump insisted the project remains ahead of schedule and below budget despite concerns over its rising cost.





“We have a ballroom that’s under budget. I’ve doubled the size of it because we obviously need that,” Trump said.









When a reporter pressed him on why the ballroom needed to be expanded, the president fired back: “I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. You are not a smart person.”





The ballroom project, which will replace the now-demolished East Wing of the White House, has seen its estimated cost rise sharply since Trump first announced it last summer. Initially projected at $200 million, the price tag has reportedly climbed to $400 million.





Trump has repeatedly dismissed concerns over the spending, maintaining that wealthy donors will fully fund the project rather than taxpayers. The controversy comes as Senate Republicans debate including $1 billion for ballroom-related security upgrades in the GOP budget reconciliation bill..





Senator Rand Paul, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said there is still a possibility the funding could be removed before the legislation reaches the Senate floor. White House officials reportedly met with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, May 12, to provide a detailed breakdown of the proposed security spending.





According to documents shared during the meeting, the funding would cover “hardening” the White House complex, visitor screening facilities, training, technological upgrades, protectee security enhancements, and preparations for major national events.





Trump and several Republican allies have increasingly argued that the ballroom is necessary following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner late last month.