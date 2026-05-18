President Donald Trump has posted a series of cryptic images on social media, including a map of the Middle East covered by a hidden U.S. flag and a red arrow pointing directly at Iran — with no caption attached.





The post came shortly after Trump warned that Iran is “running out of time” to reach a deal, saying Tehran could soon be left with “nothing remaining” if no agreement is achieved.





Trump also shared an image appearing to show an Iranian vessel sinking beneath the sea, fueling speculation that Washington may be preparing for a major escalation.





Meanwhile, U.S. outlet Axios reported that Trump is expected to meet senior national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss possible military options against Iran.





At the same time, Israeli media claim the Israeli military has moved to its highest state of readiness amid preparations for another potential confrontation with Iran. Reports citing unnamed security officials say Israel could join a new strike focused on Iran’s energy infrastructure.





Israeli local media also reported that dozens of Israeli cargo aircraft carrying ammunition arrived in Tel Aviv from military bases in Germany over the past 24 hours.





The developments follow a phone call between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, which reportedly lasted more than 30 minutes and included discussions about the possibility of another strike on Iran.





Several media outlets are now speculating that any military action could occur within the next 24–48 hours, although no official confirmation has been issued.