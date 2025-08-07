Trump has signaled that JD Vance is “most likely” the heir to MAGA movement

US President, Donald Trump has signaled that Vice President JD Vance is “most likely” the heir to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement — the strongest endorsement yet of Vance as a potential future presidential candidate.

Speaking to reporters, Trump also floated the idea of a future Republican ticket featuring Vance alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Well, I think most likely,” Trump said when asked if Vance is the movement’s heir apparent. “In all fairness, he’s the vice president.”

Trump added that Rubio — who served as a Florida senator and now holds the dual roles of Secretary of State and National Security Adviser — could potentially team up with Vance: “I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form. I also think we have incredible people — some of the people on the stage right here.”

Joining Trump at the event were other prominent administration figures, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi, both of whom are believed to harbor their own presidential ambitions.

“It’s too early, obviously, to talk about it,” Trump continued, “but certainly [Vance] is doing a great job, and he would probably be the favorite at this point.”

Rubio himself appeared open to the idea of a Vance candidacy. Last month, he praised the vice president during an interview with Fox News' Lara Trump, saying, "I think he's doing a great job as vice president. He's a close friend, and I hope he intends to do it. But I know it's kind of early."

While Rubio didn’t rule out his own potential presidential run, he said, “You never know what the future holds.”

This marks a shift in tone for Trump, who previously resisted endorsing a successor for the 2028 race. In February, he described Vance as “very capable,” but declined to name him as the leading figure to carry on the MAGA legacy.

Vance, a 40-year-old former U.S. Marine and Ohio senator, has taken on an increasingly influential role in Trump’s second term — both domestically and on the world stage. As one of Trump’s top surrogates and a key architect of foreign policy, he has carved out a central role within the administration.

Rubio’s dual role, the first since Henry Kissinger to serve as both Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, also signals his strong standing in the Trump White House.

Though both men vied for the VP position during the 2024 campaign, Vance and Rubio have since developed a close working relationship. “Marco is incredibly competent and reliable,” Vance told CNN last month. “And he’s also one of my closest friends in the administration.”

If the 2028 race features either or both of them, it would mark a continuation of Trump’s influence over Republican politics, even beyond his time in office.