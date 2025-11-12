



TRUMP HOSTS SYRIAN PRESIDENT AL-SHARAA IN HISTORIC WHITE HOUSE VISIT ( A Former Jihadist) 





In a first-of-its-kind meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White House — marking the first-ever visit by a Syrian head of state since Syria’s independence.





Al-Sharaa, a former jihadist turned leader, once fought against Western forces but now leads Syria’s government and has pledged to join the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS





Following the talks, Washington announced a partial suspension of Caesar Act sanctions, signaling a possible thaw in relations after years of isolation.





The meeting could reshape Middle East dynamics, though many question whether Syria’s new leadership can truly be trusted — or if this is a strategic gamble by Trump to stabilize the region.





A historic handshake, but the world is watching what comes next.