TRUMP: I TALK TO PRESIDENT XI A LOT ABOUT AI
When asked about AI agreements with China and national security concerns, Trump said he speaks frequently with Xi and maintains a strong relationship with him.
He described ongoing discussions that cover both trade and technology, including artificial intelligence:
“Yes, I speak to him a lot about it. I speak to him a lot actually.
I have a very good relationship with him, as you know.
If you had another president, you would’ve had a big rare earth problem and it turned out not to be a problem.
They’re purchasing tremendous amounts of soybeans and our agricultural products now.
We’re getting along with them very well.
No, we talk about AI quite a bit. We talk about everything quite a bit.”
Source: White House