TRUMP: I TALK TO PRESIDENT XI A LOT ABOUT AI



When asked about AI agreements with China and national security concerns, Trump said he speaks frequently with Xi and maintains a strong relationship with him.





He described ongoing discussions that cover both trade and technology, including artificial intelligence:



“Yes, I speak to him a lot about it. I speak to him a lot actually.





I have a very good relationship with him, as you know.



If you had another president, you would’ve had a big rare earth problem and it turned out not to be a problem.





They’re purchasing tremendous amounts of soybeans and our agricultural products now.



We’re getting along with them very well.





No, we talk about AI quite a bit. We talk about everything quite a bit.”



Source: White House