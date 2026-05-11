Trump indicates he’ll keep dealing with Iranian regime

US President Donald Trump indicated Monday he would continue pursuing a diplomatic solution with the current Iranian regime despite dismissing the latest proposal to the US.

“They’re going to fold,” Trump told Fox News’ John Roberts when asked about hardliners in the regime and whether there needs to be more change to leadership. “I will deal with them until they make a deal,” the president said, according to Roberts.

Trump reiterated that he could resume Project Freedom but said the US Navy guiding ships through the Strait of Hormuz would “only be a piece of it,” according to Roberts. He also told CBS News on Monday that a possible resumption of the project would be “much more severe.”

In the same CBS phone interview, the president said the latest Iranian response did make concessions on the nuclear issue but said they were “not enough.”