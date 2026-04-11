Trump Issues 24-Hour Warning Signals Massive Military “Reset” if Talks Fail

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that American forces are preparing a new wave of advanced weapons deployments, warning that action could follow if upcoming peace talks fail.

He indicated that the outcome of negotiations would become clear within 24 hours, describing the preparations as part of a potential “powerful reset,” while emphasizing readiness for large-scale military options if no agreement is reached.

The remarks come as high-stakes talks are set to take place in Pakistan, with tensions remaining elevated despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.