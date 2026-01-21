TRUMP ISSUES NUCLEAR-LEVEL WARNING TO IRAN: “YOUR ENTIRE COUNTRY WILL BE WIPED OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH”



In a shocking declaration that has sent shockwaves across Africa and the globe, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued his most explosive warning yet to Iran:





“Anything ever happens, we’re going to blow the whole the whole country’s going to get blown up.”





Trump’s warning comes after intelligence reports revealed Iranian plots to assassinate the American leader. The President made it crystal clear: any attack on him would result in Iran being completely obliterated.





“If they do it, they get obliterated,” Trump declared, leaving no room for interpretation.



This unprecedented threat raises the stakes in U.S.-Iran tensions to dangerous new heights. For Africa, this could mean:





➡️ Potential oil price shocks affecting our economies



➡️ Regional instability spreading across the Middle East and beyond



➡️Global security crisis impacting trade routes vital to African commerce





The world watches nervously as Trump draws the reddest of red lines. Will Iran back down, or are we witnessing the beginning of a catastrophic confrontation?



African hype media