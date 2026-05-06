Trump Issues Stark Ultimatum — Warns of “Heavier Bombing” if Iran Rejects Deal



Donald Trump has escalated pressure on Iran with a new ultimatum, warning that military action could intensify if Tehran refuses to comply with ongoing negotiations.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that talks toward a “complete and final agreement” are making significant progress, but cautioned that failure to reach a deal would result in renewed strikes “at a much higher level and intensity than before.”





According to details surrounding the proposal, Washington is pushing for a rapid agreement requiring Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and halt its nuclear activities, in exchange for partial sanctions relief and access to previously frozen assets.





The timing is critical, as Trump is expected to visit China in the coming days — a move analysts see as part of a broader strategy to demonstrate diplomatic leverage through a “maximum pressure” approach.





Tehran has yet to formally respond, but the latest warning marks one of the strongest signals yet that the situation could sharply escalate if negotiations collapse.