Trump Jokes Darkly During Speech “Cuba Is the Next Target,” Before Urging Media to Ignore Remark





U.S. President Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy during a speech at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Miami, Florida, after suggesting that Cuba could be the next potential target of U.S. military action.





Speaking before an audience of investors and officials, Trump remarked, “Cuba is next. You can get ready for it… well, actually, just pretend I didn’t say that media, please forget that line.”





While delivered in a seemingly joking tone, the comment quickly drew attention given the broader geopolitical context, as the United States continues to project military influence across multiple regions. Observers noted that even informal remarks from a sitting president can carry strategic weight.





The statement may also be interpreted as a signal directed toward Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, amid ongoing tensions surrounding political and economic policies. Some analysts suggest it reflects mounting pressure on Havana, though no official policy shift has been announced.





The remarks come at a time of heightened global sensitivity, raising questions over whether rhetoric even framed as humor could further complicate an already fragile international landscape.