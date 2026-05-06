🚨UPDATE🚨ISRAEL-IRAN-US WAR.



✅️. TRUMP JUST CANCELLED PROJECT FREEDOM. TWO DAYS AFTER LAUNCHING IT.



Trump announced Tuesday evening he is pausing Project Freedom, the US military effort to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz — to allow time to finalize a deal with Iran





The blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. Only the escorting of ships is paused.



Iran’s state media immediately declared victory. Their headline: “Trump Backs Down.”





Iran’s National Security Agency said Trump called off the operation “following firm positions and warnings from Iran.”



Trump says he paused it for diplomacy. Iran says he blinked.





✅️ RUBIO DECLARED “OPERATION EPIC FURY” IS OFFICIALLY OVER.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that the major military campaign “Operation Epic Fury” has ended, fueling hopes of de-escalation.





He also said:



“They don’t care their people are suffering” — explaining why Iran has been able to withstand US pressure for 65 days.



The offensive war is officially declared over. The blockade war continues.





✅️ IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER IS IN BEIJING RIGHT NOW. MEETING CHINA’S FOREIGN MINISTER.



Araghchi is in Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart — their first face-to-face meeting since the war began.





The visit comes as Trump prepares to travel to China next week.



Trump is going to Beijing. Araghchi just got there first.





Iran is asking China to tell America to lift the blockade. America is asking China to tell Iran to drop the nukes. China is listening to both.





✅️ISRAEL AND THE US ARE PREPARING A “SHORT CAMPAIGN” TO PRESSURE IRAN DURING NEGOTIATIONS.



An Israeli source told CNN that Israel and the US are gearing up for a possible “short campaign” to pressure Iran during negotiations.





The military campaign is officially declared over. A new targeted pressure campaign is already being planned.





✅️AT LEAST 10 SAILORS HAVE DIED STRANDED IN HORMUZ. RUBIO CALLS THEM “SITTING DUCKS.”



Rubio said: “They’re sitting ducks, they’re isolated, they’re starving, they’re vulnerable. At least 10 sailors have already died as a result.”



20,000 seafarers. 65 days. 10 dead. Hundreds of ships still trapped.





✅️. ONLY 32% OF AMERICANS SUPPORT THE WAR. TRUMP SAYS THE POLLS ARE FAKE.



Only 32% of Americans approve of the war against Iran.



Trump responded:



“They give me fake polls. They did a poll on the war with Iran and said only 32% of people like it. Well I don’t like it and I don’t like war at all.”





✅️ UAE SCHOOLS CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY. SITUATION REASSESSED MAY 8.



UAE schools and nurseries shifted to remote learning through Friday after Iranian strikes targeted the country. The Ministry of Education said the situation will be reassessed on May 8.



Children in the UAE cannot go to school because of a war between America and Iran.





✅️. GAS IS NOW $4.46 A GALLON. ANALYSTS SAY $5 IS COMING.



US gas prices hit $4.46 a gallon, the highest in nearly four years. One oil market expert told CNN that gas could reach $5 a gallon if the strait remains closed.



Before the war: $3.18. Today: $4.46. The strait is still closed.





✅️. IRAN DENIED STRIKING THE UAE. THE UAE HAS THE MISSILE DEBRIS.



Iran’s joint military spokesman said on state TV that Iran had “no pre-planned programme” to attack the UAE and blamed “the US military’s adventurism.”



The UAE has the debris from intercepted Iranian missiles.





Three Indian nationals were injured at Fujairah. A fire burned at the oil facility for hours.



Iran says it didn’t happen.



The narrative war continues.





🔥DAY 65 — UPDATE AND SUMMARY.



Project Freedom launched Monday. Cancelled Tuesday. Iran calls it a win.



Operation Epic Fury officially declared over. Short campaign against Iran already being planned.





Araghchi in Beijing. Trump heading to China next week.



32% of Americans support the war. Gas at $4.46. 10 sailors dead in Hormuz.



UAE schools closed. Situation reassessed Friday.





Iran denies striking UAE. The missile debris disagrees.



The blockade stays. The bombs are paused. The pressure continues.