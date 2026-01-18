Trump labeled ‘unstable dictator’ after new attack on ally

Political analysts and observers alike were shocked on Saturday after Donald Trump launched a new economic attack on an ally.

The president over the weekend took to Truth Social to declare an attack on Denmark.

“We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that!” Trump wrote. “Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake. On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown. This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet.”

He went on to announce, “Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America.”

“On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland. The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused,” Trump added.

The tirade didn’t sit well with numerous onlookers, such as MS NOW national security analyst Barry R McCaffrey.

The expert wrote, “These are the actions of an unstable dictator governing by whim.”

“Did Congress get consulted on seizing or buying Greenland?” he added. “Trump has wrecked our global reputation. We are seen as a rogue nation.”

Covie, who has 160.4K followers, chimed in with, “Europeans told him that Greenland is not for sale so he’s punishing American consumers with higher prices???”

Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat, replied, “Trump has no legal authority to tariff American allies to bully them into backing his brainless attempt to seize Greenland.”

“This is against the law, it’s a total disaster for America, and Republicans in Congress and the Supreme Court need to find their spines and stop it,” Beyer wrote.

Investor Katie Jacobs Stanton weighed in with, “I don’t know how our country rebuilds trust with our allies after all this chaos. The damage to our reputation and relationships is increasing and only makes us less safe and isolated. Come on Congress, stand up and show some courage.”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur said, “Military threats on NATO allies and tariffs that raise prices on hard working Americans and NW Ohio manufacturers have to stop. We need a united front and new sanctions against Russia — not mob extortion tactics against our friends to seize their land!”