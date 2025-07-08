Trump lashes out at Elon Musk, calls his push to form a new political party ridiculous

President Donald Trump sharply rebuked his former ally Elon Musk on Monday, labeling the billionaire’s efforts to establish a new political party as “ridiculous.”

The comments, made during a press conference mark a significant escalation in their once-close relationship, now strained by policy disagreements.

Trump’s remarks were prompted by Musk’s announcement of the “America Party,” unveiled on Saturday via a post on X.

Musk declared, “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

The move follows a public feud over Trump’s recently signed “big, beautiful bill,” a $3.3 trillion tax-cut and spending package that Musk has criticized for adding trillions to the federal deficit.

“I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion,” Trump told reporters.

Musk’s America Party aims to challenge the Republican-Democrat duopoly, with the billionaire suggesting a focus on fiscal conservatism and reducing government waste—principles he championed while briefly leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).