Breaking News : Trump Makes Blunt Remarks on Saudi Crown Prince MBS at Miami Investment Forum: “He Didn’t Think He’d Be Kissing My Ass… Now He Has to Be Nice to Me”





In a candid and characteristically unfiltered speech today at a Saudi-backed investment forum in Miami, U.S. President Donald Trump directly addressed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), claiming the Saudi leadership had underestimated him and is now forced to show greater deference to the United States.





Trump stated:

“He didn’t think he would be kissing my ass. He really didn’t. He thought [I’d] be just another American president that was a loser with a country that is going downhill. But now he has to be nice to me. You tell him to be nice to me… He better be nice to me.”





The remarks came amid Trump’s broader comments touting U.S. successes in the Iran conflict and signaling potential future policy shifts, including toward Cuba. He referenced private meetings with Saudi leaders where he said they expressed surprise at America’s renewed strength.





The comments have sparked widespread discussion online, with video clips of the speech going viral.





Source : The Hill,Economic Times, Free Press Journal, Business Today